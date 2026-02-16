Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, marking the last session of the current term with Congress MLAs staging a protest demanding justice for Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19, 2025.

State Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said that the matter is currently in court, but emphasised that it is not an election issue. He added that he hopes the judges will consider it seriously and not dismiss it, noting that the singer's family has requested a fast-track trial, which Congress is also demanding.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The matter is in court. But it is not a matter of election. I hope the present judges will listen to it and not dismiss it. His family is saying that they want a fast-track trial, and we are also demanding this," Saikia told the reporters.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika outlined the schedule for the four-day session, saying that the Governor would deliver his speech today, followed by a discussion. Tomorrow, the Finance Minister will present the vote on account, which will also be debated, and the session will conclude after four days.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Matter of Pride That People From All Over World Are Coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit'.

"We have to tell people what we will do if we come back to power. This is not a full budget; we have a 4-day budget session. Today, the Governor will give his speech. On his speech, there will be a discussion. Tomorrow, the Finance Minister will lay the vote of account. On that, there will be a discussion and a debate, and after 4 days, it will be over," Hazarika told the reporters.

Furthermore, Assam Minister Nandita Garlosa said that over the years, many important decisions had been made in the Assembly, and the final session is expected to address the people's expectations.

"From today, the last session of this term will start. Over the years, many important decisions have been made in this house. We expect that in the last session, there will also be what people are expecting," Garlosa told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, when asked about joining another political party, stated, "I am not talking about any party, but I am saying that I will contest the election from the Goalpara West constituency. You will know everything in detail at 3 pm today."

Moreover, BJP MLA Manab Deka said the Governor would address the session, followed by Bhutul's account (Interim Budget), noting that this is the last Assembly session.

"The Governor will be addressing the session. After that, Bhutul's account (Interim Budget) will come, and this is the last Assembly session," he told the reporters.

Deka further criticised the Opposition, saying that political focus has shifted from 'Assamese' to 'Mia' and added that everyone knows Assam CM is an ordinary person serving the state.

"When we were in the Congress party, it was like, 'Who was Badruddin?' But now it has become: 'Everything is Badruddin.' This is a shifting of goalposts from 'Assamese' to 'Mia.' Everybody knows who Himanta Biswa Sarma is. He is an ordinary common man serving as a Chief Minister," he added.

Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam said they will protest on several issues during the session.

"This is the government's last budget. On the first day of the last budget session, we will protest against many issues. The government is going down the path of polarisation. Today, there is a hearing in the Supreme Court regarding this. I hope they will pronounce a good judgement," he told ANI.

The Supreme Court will today hear petitions seeking an FIR and a Special Investigation Team probe against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making hate speech in his public remarks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)