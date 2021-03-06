Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Assam's coronavirus caseload increased to 2,17,642 with the detection of 29 new cases on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,093 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported during the day, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died due to other reasons.

Altogether 41,515 people were administered the COVID- 19 vaccine during the day taking the total number of beneficiaries to 3,55,660 so far.

The NHM said that 500 people with comorbidities, 4,389 senior citizens and 28,608 health care workers and front-line workers received the first dose of the vaccine.

It said that 8,018 health care and front line workers also got the second dose. The cumulative total number of beneficiaries who received the first dose of the vaccine so far in the state is 3,10,820 while 44,840 got the second dose. The number of active cases in the state is currently 288, the NHM said.

Among the 29 new positive cases detected during the day, nine are from Kamrup Metropolitan district, eight from Tinsukia and six from Dibrugarh.

The new cases were detected out of 13,551 tests with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. The total tests conducted so far have reached 69,18,512. The bulletin said that 20 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,914.

Three other patients have migrated out of the state.

