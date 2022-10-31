Karimganj (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): The story of a small businessman hailing from Assam's Karimganj district created a buzz when he brought a bike in exchange for a sack full of coins that he saved in recent years.

Suranjan Roy - a resident of Ramkrishna Nagar area of Karimganj district and a small businessman- finally fulfilled his dream after buying his dream bike.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 135, Gujarat Town To Observe Bandh To Mourn Deceased.

On Saturday evening, Suranjan went to the Abhi TVS showroom near his locality and expressed his desire to buy his dream bike to the showroom employees.

"He came to our showroom on Saturday evening. As per his wish, we showed him Apache 160 4V bike. After seeing the bike, the man told us that, he had Rs 50,000 of coins and he wants to buy the bike in finance by depositing the amount as a downpayment," Barnali Paul, staff of the showroom said.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Amit Shah Pay Tributes To 'Iron Man of India'.

"Firstly we were shocked after having seen the sack full of coins but later, we discussed with our owner and decided to deliver the bike to the man," Paul added.

According to Suranjan Roy, he saved the coins for the past few years for the only purpose of bringing home the bike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)