In a heartwarming video, a man from Rudrapur, Uttrakhand, approached a bike showroom to purchase a scooter worth Rs. 50,000 with Rs. 10 coins. In a video, the man can be seen sitting comfortably as the employee at the showroom begins stacking and counting Rs. 10 coins from a pile of coins. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.Tamil Nadu: Man Buys Car With 60,000 Rs 10 Coins in Dharmapuri.

