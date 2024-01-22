Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday termed the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as "reawakening of national consciousness" even as people of the state joined in marking the occasion with special prayers.

Temples and 'namghars' (community prayer halls) were lit up with earthen lamps and lights in the evening even as processions were taken out across the state through the day.

Sarma, who watched the consecration ceremony at the Harijan Colony in the city, said it is a "turning point" for the country.

"The return of Dashrathnandan Ram to His Bhavya Mandir marks a turning point in our civilisation and a reawakening of national consciousness", Sarma wrote on X.

He said the events being organised during the day will inspire "more than a thousand future generations to uphold Sanatan Dharma to its fullest glory".

"As Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji leads the nation to restore a vital dharmic and sanskritik link, I am eternally grateful to Prabhu Shri Ram for allowing me to exist in this particular time of history, a Swarnim Yug," the CM added.

Later talking to reporters, he said, "It is a new dawn for us. Bharat has been set free from shackles of slavery after 500 years and we are now on road to be 'vishwa guru' (world leader)".

The state's largest city Guwahati wore a festive look as people in large numbers participated in processions at different locations throughout the day, while also bursting crackers.

Prayers and yajnas were organised in temples as well as residential complexes since morning.

In shakipeeth Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hill in the city, special prayers and yajna were organised during the day, the temple's managing committee said.

"In the evening, we have arranged for illumination of the entire temple premise. This is a proud moment for us and we convey our best wishes to everyone on the occasion," they said.

In Sri Sri Athkhelia Namghar in Golaghat district, a prominent pilgrimage site in the state, special illumination of the premise with over 50,000 earthen lamps was undertaken.

Special prayers and festivities were also organised in Batadrawa, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev.

The Mahabhairab temple in Sonitpur district also organised special yajna during the day, with 'rangolis' also drawn on the occasion.

Earthen lamps were lit in the temple premise in the evening as people thronged the premise in large numbers to offer prayers.

Similar special prayers and illumination of temple premises was done across the state, while processions by devotees were also taken out in different parts.

The state government had earlier declared a half-day holiday in the state, with government offices and institutions to open from 2 pm on Monday.

Government schools, colleges and universities remained closed for the day, while private educational institutions had also been urged to declare a holiday.

Sarma, at a press conference on Sunday, had urged people of all faiths to hold special prayers on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration to promote harmony.

A 'dry day' has also been declared on Monday, and shops selling non-vegetarian food items will remain closed till 4 pm, he said.

He also appealed to people across the state to light lamps outside their homes, shops and business establishments as well as visit 'namghars' (community prayer halls) on Monday evening.

