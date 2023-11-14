Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Assam minister Atul Bora has received a threat to his life on social media and the CID has been asked to register a case and launch an investigation, Director General of Police GP Singh said on Tuesday.

Bora, the Agriculture and Assam Accord Implementation Minister, is also the chief of Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP-led coalition government in the state.

"Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action," the DGP wrote on X.

The purported threat of a bomb in his quarter was made in the comment section of the Facebook page of a local news portal.

One person named Pranash Sandhilya made the comment, claiming he is part of the ULFA. The police are trying to confirm his identity.

"No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity," the DGP said.

