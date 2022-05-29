Diphu (Assam), May 29 (PTI) A person, who was arrested on charges of raping a girl, was shot at by the police on Sunday in Assam's Karbi Anglong district after he allegedly escaped from a health facility, where he was undergoing treatment, an officer said.

The man was arrested on May 27 and later admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital as he was unwell, the police officer said.

Also Read | ‘The Mandalorian’ Team Teases Season 3 at Star Wars Celebration Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The accused on Saturday night managed to sneak out from a bathroom of the health facility, following which a search operation was launched to nab him, Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal said.

Representatives of several women and social organisations held a demonstration at the police station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility for Killing Singer.

The district police intensified its operations and traced the man near the district's border with Nagaland, the officer said, adding that he attacked a policeman there and tried to flee the spot.

When the man refused to stop even after repeated warnings, police had to fire targeting his leg, the officer said.

This was the second such incident in a week as another accused of raping a girl was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Kokrajhar.

Since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came to power in May last year, at least 47 people have been killed and 116 injured in police actions while they allegedly tried to flee police custody or attacked men in uniform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)