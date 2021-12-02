Dispur (Assam) [India], December 2 (ANI): Assam reported 187 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Wednesday.

With this tally, the total number of cases who tested positive for the virus jumped up to 6,17,039. Of these cases, 1,265 are active cases in the state.

For the second day in a row, the state reported five more COVID-19 fatalities thereby pushing thetotal death toll to 6,108.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries from this virus stand at 6,08,319 with 195 recoveries being in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has touched 98.59 per cent. (ANI)

