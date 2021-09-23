Dispur (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): Assam on Wednesday registered a total of 407 new COVID-19 cases, 604 recoveries and four deaths over a span of 24 hours, said the state's health department.

From a total of 5,99,271 cases reported since the onset of the pandemic, Assam has 3,533 active cases.

A media bulletin issued by the department stated that Assam's positivity rate on Wednesday was recorded at 0.67 per cent. With new recoveries, the cumulative recoveries in the state mounted to 5,88,574 while the recovery rate stood at 98.21 per cent. The death toll is 5,817.

So far, 2,31,51,046 tests have been conducted to detect the presence of COVID-19 virus in the population. Out of this, 61,076 tests were conducted yesterday.

The bulletin further stated that 1,347 COVID positive patients died due to other reasons. The COVID-19 death percentage is 0.97 per cent.

Assam on Tuesday had reported 441 new cases of COVID-19, 338 recoveries and six deaths over a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 26,964 new cases of COVID-19. As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,01,989, which is the lowest in 186 days. (ANI)

