Silchar (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): In a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region, Assam Rifles recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.97 crores from Silchar on Wednesday, officials said.

As per a release, the operation, which was carried out with precision and diligence, highlights the effectiveness of Assam Rifles intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

Earlier, police in Assam's Cachar district seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in connection with the case.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on secret information Cachar district police on Sunday conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Digharkhal Toll Gate under the jurisdiction of Kalain police station.

"During the operation, one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-01Z-8256 coming from Guwahati and destined for Aizawl was intercepted. During a thorough search, 72 numbers of cartoons containing 8640 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup bottles were recovered along with 2 kg of suspected ganja. The recovered narcotics substances were accordingly seized along with the vehicle used. In this connection, one person identified as Joylaldan Thanga (38 years old) of Aizawl district has been arrested. The price of the seized narcotics substance in the black market is about Rs 1 crore," she said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister also lauded the successful operation of the Assam police. (ANI)

