Mumbai, February 24: iQOO has officially launched its latest high-performance smartphone, the iQOO 15R, in the Indian market. The device is positioned as a significant expansion of the brand's portfolio, aimed at competing directly with other sub-flagship rivals. It showcases a refined design philosophy, featuring a premium build with glass panels on both the front and back, supported by a durable metal frame. Available in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colourways, the handset maintains a slim 7.9 mm profile while introducing a robust IP68/69 rating for superior dust and water resistance.

The new model brings substantial internal upgrades designed to meet the demands of power users and gamers alike. The integration of a next-generation 3 nm processor ensures efficient performance, which is paired with a cooling system to manage thermal output during heavy usage. One of the most notable improvements is the inclusion of a high-capacity battery that supports rapid charging, addressing long-standing consumer requests for extended longevity. On the software side, the device debuts with the latest operating system, backed by a long-term commitment to security and version updates. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India, Sale Live.

iQOO 15R Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core processor, paired with a dedicated Q2 Super Computing Chip to enhance gaming and visual fluidity. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1260 x 2750 pixels, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. For photography, the device includes a 50 MP LYT-700V primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. To ensure sustained performance, it utilizes a 6.5k IceCore VC cooling system and houses a massive 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The hardware is rounded off with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, stereo speakers, and it runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Apple and SpaceX Reportedly in Talks to Integrate Starlink Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 18 Pro.

iQOO 15R Price in India

In terms of market positioning, the iQOO 15R has been priced to be highly competitive within its segment. The base variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at INR 40,999 (originally priced at INR 44,999). The mid-tier 12 GB + 256 GB model is available for INR 43,999 (actual launch price INR 47,999), while the top-end configuration featuring 12 GB + 512 GB of storage retails for INR 48,999 (actual launch price INR 52,999). Consumers can further reduce these costs through initial bank offers, which provide a discount of approximately INR 4,000, bringing the effective starting price down to INR 40,999. The pre-booking opens on February 24, 2026 (today) at 1 PM and the sale will begin on March 2, 2026 at 10 AM (for Pre-book users) and all users will get on March 3, 2026.

