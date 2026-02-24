Wichita, February 24: An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing shortly after departure from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport on February 22 following a mid-air fire caused by a power bank. The incident occurred in the cabin of the aircraft when a passenger’s lithium-ion power bank and mobile phone suddenly ignited, causing injuries and filling the cabin with smoke.

The flight, operated by regional carrier Horizon Air as Flight 2117, was en route to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the explosion took place approximately 15 minutes into the journey. According to witness accounts, the device was resting on a passenger's lap when it spontaneously erupted into flames, which reportedly reached nearly a foot in height. ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video Scam: How Scammers Use ‘Vera Hill’ Links To Hijack Your Phone and How To Be Safe.

Power Bank Catches Fire, Indicates Heightened Risks of Lithium-Ion Batteries

The fire caused burns to the passenger’s arms and legs before the burning electronics were moved to the aisle to prevent the fire from spreading to the seating. Flight attendants deployed extinguishers to manage the blaze while the pilots initiated a return to Wichita. Upon landing, emergency personnel evaluated three individuals, and the owner of the device was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that the overheating devices were eventually secured in a specialised containment bag. The airline expressed its gratitude to the passengers for their patience and confirmed that those affected were rebooked on a subsequent flight to Seattle.

Stricter Regulations for In-Flight Charging

The incident has reignited discussions regarding the safety of carrying and using portable chargers on aircraft. Lithium-ion batteries are known to pose fire risks due to internal short circuits, physical damage, or poor manufacturing quality. Once ignited, these fires are self-sustaining and particularly difficult to extinguish in the confined environment of a pressurized cabin.

In response to such hazards, aviation regulators have intensified their warnings. While devices under 100Wh are generally permitted in cabin baggage, experts increasingly advise against charging devices while airborne. India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory in November 2025, specifically warning that fires in overhead bins can lead to delayed detection, significantly increasing the risk to flight safety. China: Influencer ‘Paul in USA’ Films Wife’s 23-Hour Childbirth, Faces Backlash for Posting Video Online for Views.

Several global carriers, including Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Emirates, and Lufthansa, have already implemented strict bans on the use or charging of power banks during flights to mitigate the risk of thermal runaway events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People Magazine), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

