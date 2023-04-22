Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 22 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Friday apprehended one person in Zokhawthar in the Champhai district of Mizoram, recovering 144 cases of foreign origin beer and liquor worth Rs 5.43 lakh, said Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East).

The arrested person was identified as Zoremsanga, 22, a resident of Neihdawn Village of Champhai district. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information. The seized consignment was handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai on 21 April 2023 for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin beer and liquor is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles has been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, said the press release.

In the same Champhai district on April 11, apprehending a Myanmar national, police seized 1.117 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 5 crore.

"Early this morning(On April 11), CID Special Branch (SB) team recovered 1.117 kg (100 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 5.585 crore in the international market from the possession of a Myanmar national identified as Ginsuanlang (34) at the outskirt of Hnahlan village in Champhai district", said officials. (ANI)

