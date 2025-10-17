Cachar (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Based on intelligence on the trafficking of narcotics in the region, Assam Rifles, along with police, recovered heroin worth Rs 3 crore, an official release said.

The consignment was being transported in a car and seized near Pailapool in the Cachar district.

During the operation on Thursday, the driver, a resident of Karimganj, was also apprehended, and the car in which the narcotics were being smuggled was impounded.

As per an official release, Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. "This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking."

Earlier, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police, conducted anti-narcotics operations in the Senapati and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur. The joint operations led to the apprehension of six drug peddlers and the recovery of a large quantity of narcotics, officials said.

According to a release, during the operation carried out in Martyrs Park, Assam Rifles recovered 270 soap cases of Brown Sugar, weighing approximately 3.636 kg, valued at around Rs 7.26 crore as per international market rates.

The apprehended individuals and the seized contraband were handed over to the Police for further investigation and legal action, the release stated.

On Monday, Assam Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of cigarettes worth Rs eight crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on reliable intelligence, Cachar Police on October 11 conducted a riverine operation against the transportation of narcotic substances along the Assam-Manipur border under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station.

"During the joint operation with Assam Rifles in the Barak river, a country-made boat was intercepted with suspected articles, which were kept hidden in the remote area of Jakuradhar of the Assam-Manipur border. While conducting a search of the suspected boat in the presence of Independent witnesses, 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of Esse light cigarettes were recovered," Numal Mahatta said.

"During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the suspected narcotic substances were illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur," Mahatta added.

The senior police official further said that the black market value of the seized articles is worth Rs eight crore. (ANI)

