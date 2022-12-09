Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) For the second consecutive year, the Assam government has approved special casual leave to its employees to spend time with their parents.

The employees can avail two days special leave on February 9 and 10 next year, an official release said on Friday.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: 12 Shelter Homes Readied Near Coastal Areas in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram District As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall (See Pics).

The special leaves will be clubbed with regular holidays of second Saturday and Sunday on the following two days, thus enabling the employees to spend four days with their parents, it said.

The detailed rules and modalities for applying and availing the special leaves will be informed through a special web portal, the release added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea for Raising Women's 'Marriageable Age' Under Muslim Personal Law.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his first address on Independence Day after assuming office in 2021, had announced this initiative for state government employees so that they may spend time with their parents and parents-in-law.

It was later approved by the state Cabinet.

The first such leaves were given on January 6 and 7 this year.

Sarma had said then that the leaves could be availed by all, including ministers, except the chief minister, the chief secretary and the director general of police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)