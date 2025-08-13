Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday published the final photo electoral rolls for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies containing 26.58 lakh voters.

A total of 26,58,477 voters include 13,23,673 male voters, 13,34,787 female voters and 17 other voters included in the final voter list.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Removal Order: 3-Judge Supreme Court Bench To Hear Afresh Issue on August 14.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 3279 polling stations in 40 Bodoland Territorial Council constituencies.

The election for 40 council constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council is likely to be held in the month of September.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad and Different Parts of State, Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam State BJP president Dilip Saikia said that the BJP will fight alone in the BTC elections.

In the last council election, the BJP and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) had formed the Bodoland Territorial Council government.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma has attended several election campaign rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which is constituted with five districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Earlier, Assam State BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay told ANI that this time BJP will contest in 38 out of 40 BTC constituencies.

Earlier on August 7, ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, incumbent Chief Executive Member of the BTC and the President of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Pramod Boro, said that the public has experienced change under their government.

Speaking to ANI, Boro said that the UPPL government has worked for the people and brought peace in the region, and the people will vote for them.

He said, "This is the second election after our government came into power. We have worked for the public for five years. These were the first five years after Independence when the people got a chance to live peacefully. Earlier, there was violence and bloodshed here, but people experienced a change under the UPPL government. I hope UPPL will get a good result in the polls."

He claimed that UPPL is the only party that raises the issues of peace, unity and transparency in governance.

"National parties and regional parties are campaigning here, but the public is inclined towards UPPL. UPPL is the only party that talks about peace, unity and transparency in governance. These elections would not be difficult for us. In 2015, Brahma ji (Urkhao Gwra Brahma) founded the party, and we celebrated 10 years of UPPL on foundation day on August 5," Pramod Boro said.

He added that the development of the region will be the key issue for the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)