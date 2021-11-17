Dispur (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): A wild male elephant reportedly died due to electrocution in Assam's Hojai, informed the Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon South Division, Hojai.

"A male elephant aged about 45 to 46 died on the spot after coming in contact with a live wire at Nandanpur under Kapili Valley Range on Tuesday at around 4.30 am," the officer said.

Meanwhile, post mortem has been conducted, the details of which are awaited. (ANI)

