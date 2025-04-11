Guwahati, April 11: The Assam State School Education Board (Div-I) on Friday declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2025, also known as the Class 10 examination. This year, the overall pass percentage of the HSLC examination is 63.98 percent, with 67.59 percent of boys and 61.09 percent of girls passing the exam.

Out of 4,22,737 candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,70,471 candidates passed. 89,041 candidates passed in the 1st division with 60 percent and above marks, 1,35,568 candidates passed in the 2nd division, and 45,862 candidates passed in the 3rd division. Amishi Saikia, a student of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School of Jorhat district, secured first place in the state with 591 marks. Saptarswa Bordoloi of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati of Kamrup (Metro) district, secured second place with 590 marks, and Anirban Borgohain of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School of Jorhat district secured third place with 589 marks.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the state toppers: "Congratulations to the HSLC 2025 toppers! 1. Amishi Saikia - 591 (98.50%) 2. Saptarswa Bordoloi - 590 (98.33%) 3. Anirban Borgohain - 589 (98.17%) I appreciate your hard work and dedication. I wish you the best for your future journey, "he said.

"Sivasagar has emerged as the top-performing district in the HSLC examination, 2025, with an impressive 85.55% pass percentage. It is followed by Dibrugarh with 81.10%, Dhemaji with 80.64%, Jorhat with 79.61%, and Kamrup (M) with 78.79%. 61.09% of girls passed HSLC 2025, compared to 67.59% of boys. This gender gap in academic performance reinforces the importance of our flagship initiatives, like the Banikanta Kakoty Award (Scooty) and CM's Nijut Moina Scheme, designed to encourage and empower girl students across Assam."

The Minister also appreciated the work put in by the state education board. "I appreciate the Assam State School Education Board and its entire team, especially Chairman Shri Ramesh Chand Jain and Vice-Chairman Shri Rukma Gohain Barua, for the smooth and timely conduct of the HSLC Exam 2025. ASSEB has become the second board in the country to declare results swiftly--in just 36 days--after Bihar, which did so in 30 days. This prompt declaration will help save valuable academic time by facilitating HS admissions immediately after the Bihu holidays," he said.

