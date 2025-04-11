Mumbai, April 11: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), also known as the Assam State School Education Board (Division-I), officially released the HSLC Result 2025 today, April 11, at 10:30 AM. More than 4 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their results online. Students can check their marks through the official websites: sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and asseb.in.

This year's results reflect a gender gap in performance — 67.59% of male students cleared the exams, compared to 61.09% of female students. The SEBA HSLC 2025 theory exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, while the practical exams took place on January 21 and 22.

How To Check ASSEB SEBA HSLC Result 2025 Assam

With the results now out, students can begin choosing streams Science, Commerce, or Arts for higher secondary education. Those seeking to improve their performance can apply for supplementary exams, for which SEBA will soon release further details. SEBA congratulated all successful candidates and encouraged others to stay positive and focus on future academic opportunities.

