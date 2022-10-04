New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Assets worth Rs 6.03 crore of K N Marzook, a former chairman of the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday.

"Attached properties consist of various movable and immovable properties in the form of bank accounts, lands and residential and commercial space in the Kerala Trade Centre (KTC) building situated in Ernakulam, standing in his name as well as in the name of KCCI and Cherupushpam Films Private Limited," the agency said in a statement.

Marzook, it alleged, by "misusing" his official position, made KCCI enter into sale agreements with buyers of KTC and received money from various buyers for selling the building space of Kerala Trade Centre in cash.

He received "huge cash" amounts from the prospective buyers and diverted the money received from the sale of KTC building space to start a private television channel called India Middle East Broadcasting Network (IMBEN), the federal probe agency said.

The television channel was banned from operations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting due to the involvement of Marzook, the ED said.

Crores of rupees were diverted from KTC accounts to KCCI and IMEBN accounts by Marzook, it added.

The money-laundering case against Marzook and others stems from an FIR lodged at the Central police station in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

