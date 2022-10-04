Muzaffarpur, October 4: In yet another incident of mob lynching, a youth was allegedly lynched over alleged theft in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Reportedly, a mob beat up the victim for allegedly stealing a weighing machine. The victim was forced to do sit-ups and was made to spit and lick his own saliva from the ground as a punishment, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the incident took place on Sunday night in Dabhouli village under the Katra police station area. Reportedly, the youth allegedly stole a weighing machine from a shop. The shopkeeper claimed he saw the youth stealing and raised an alarm. Following this, people gathered and caught the thief. He was produced before the panchayat, where the strongmen of the panchayat held him guilty of theft. Karnataka Mob Lynching: Dalit Teen, Mother Tied to Electric Pole, Thrashed Over Suspicion of Theft in Chikkaballapur, 10 Booked.

Later, the mob brutally thrashed the youth with sticks and forced him to do sit-ups. After this, they made him spit on the ground and lick his saliva from the ground. A video of the incident had gone viral on the internet.

Soon, the Katra police, taking cognizance, started a probe into the matter. The Muzaffarpur SSP also directed a probe and strong actions against the accused. Following this, 3 persons were arrested in connection with the incident. UP Shocker: Minor Boy Slits Friend’s Throat For ‘Ogling’ At Sister in Bijnor, Arrested.

In a similar incident, ten persons were booked in connection with an alleged inhuman act of tying a 14-year-old Dalit boy to the pole and thrashing him in this district of the state, police said. His mother was also beaten up when she came running to rescue her son

