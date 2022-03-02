New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an assistant supervisor working in the office of Rajasthan accountant general in Jaipur for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man for clearing his arrears and promotion benefits, besides regularizing his service there, officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | ISSF World Cup 2022 Medal Tally: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold, Esha Singh Bags Silver.

It was alleged that Assistant Supervisor Sinha was demanding and accepting the bribe on behalf of a senior DAG and an assistant supervisor both working in the Rajasthan AG's office in Jaipur, besides some other officials, they said.

"It was further alleged that the assistant supervisor demanded the bribe on behalf of Sr DAG for releasing complainant's arrear, regularization of his service and promotion benefits," CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 1.8 Million Bad Accounts in India in January 2022.

The agency arrested Sinha while accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe of over Rs 12 lakh, officials said.

"Searches are being conducted today at the office and residential premises of the accused," Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)