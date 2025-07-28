New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda has promised that 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea required for Karnataka will be supplied within the next 10 to 15 days, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at a joint press conference held today in New Delhi, along with BJP MPs from Karnataka, he said that farmers in Karnataka are not receiving urea on time.

"This is not a sudden problem. Due to good monsoon and pre-monsoon rains this year, a large number of farmers are cultivating maize. The area under maize cultivation has increased by 1.5 per cent. The agriculture department is aware of this and has acknowledged it. Normally, the demand for urea starts from July and continues till August. But since the rains began in the third week of June itself, the demand for fertilisers also started early," Bommai said.

He said usually, farmers apply urea once, adding, "But this time, after the first application, it rained again, prompting a second and even third round of applications. Repeated application of urea has placed a financial burden on farmers. In addition, due to weeds growing in maize crops, and a shortage of labourers, they are also having to spend on herbicides. This has further increased the financial burden on farmers. Moreover, long queues in front of fertiliser dealer shops during the day and night have caused frustration, prompting intense protests from farmers. This issue is acute in around eight districts and moderate in three or four others," he said.

The former CM said the Agriculture Department should have anticipated the climatic changes and maintained a buffer stock.

Bommai further said, "Based on the fertiliser usage of the previous year, the department should have calculated this year's requirement and stockpiled accordingly. While the Centre ensures the supply of fertiliser up to the nearest yard via railway wagons, it is the responsibility of the state government to handle distribution. Mismanagement has occurred in this distribution process. The Agriculture Department has failed to understand and assess the anticipated demand of farmers."

The MP stated that there is rampant corruption in the distribution of fertiliser in the state.

"Urea is available in Karnataka, but farmers are unable to access it. Wealthier farmers are purchasing urea at higher prices, while small and marginal farmers are forced to stand in queues in front of shops. Unauthorised hoarding and black-market sales of urea at inflated prices are taking place. There is significant corruption. Officials lack information on district-wise demand. Due to administrative lapses, farmers are facing severe distress," he said.

Bommai said there are 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stock in Karnataka.

"If managed properly, this can solve the urgent fertiliser crisis for farmers. The state government should distribute this through cooperative societies. The Centre has issued clear orders that no farmer should be compelled to buy other fertilisers in order to receive urea. Licenses of dealers who indulge in such link sales should be cancelled. However, the state government has not taken any action. Farmers are already in distress. The state government is imposing an additional burden on them. The state must supply urea without linking it to the purchase of other fertilisers," Bommai further said.

He said the demand for fertilisers for the Kharif season is 11.17 lakh metric tonnes. By the end of July, 6.25 lakh metric tonnes should have been distributed.

"So far, 5.35 lakh metric tonnes have been supplied. Currently, Karnataka has 8.82 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser, out of which the state government claims to have distributed 7.74 lakh metric tonnes. This suggests that they had a buffer stock. The Centre now has to supply the remaining 1.35 lakh metric tonnes. Today, they met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda and discussed the fertiliser issue in the state. The minister immediately held discussions with officials and assured that action would be taken to supply 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea to Karnataka," the former CM said.

He said instructions will be given to companies like Coromandel and Madras Fertilisers, and that 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea will be supplied within 10 to 15 days. Today, 16,000 metric tonnes are being dispatched. A daily supply of 15,000 to 20,000 metric tonnes will continue. (ANI)

