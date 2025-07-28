Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): A 25-year-old man died of a sudden heart attack while playing shuttle at Nagole Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, as per the police. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the Uppal police station Sub-Inspector, the deceased, Gundla Rakesh, was a native of Khammam district and worked for a private company in Hyderabad. He was playing with friends at the stadium, which falls under the Uppal police station limits, when he suddenly collapsed.

Also Read | 'Operation Mahadev' in Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Suleiman Shah, Participant Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

His friends rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector of Uppal Police Station said, "The deceased Gundla Rakesh (25), a Native of Khammam district. He was working at a private company in Hyderabad, while playing shuttle, he suddenly collapsed and his friends immediately took him to the hospital, and the doctors declared his death, and the deceased's body was shifted to PME."

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Earlier, after reported claims that covid vaccine is the reason behind the sudden heart attacks, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the expert report states the COVID-19 vaccine is not a direct cause of all sudden deaths occurring in Hassan and other districts in the state.

He said that all sudden deaths occurring outside the hospital will henceforth be reported, which will provide more data for research on heart attacks.

Responding to the media after receiving the report of the expert committee on Covid side effects in Bengaluru, Rao said that the number of heart attacks has increased by 4 to 5 per cent after Covid. However, he clarified that the expert report has stated that the COVID-19 vaccine is not a direct cause of this.

The expert report has stated that tobacco consumption is the main reason for the increase in heart attacks in 50 per cent of cases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)