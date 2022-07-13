Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has emphasised on the need to strengthen polling booths and divisions ahead of the 2023 State Assembly elections.

Nadda arrived to a warm and enthusiastic welcome on Tuesday, the concluding day of a three-day training-cum workshop camp of the BJP's Rajasthan unit held at Mount Abu in the state's Sirohi district.

Also Read | Asus Zenfone 9 Launch Set for July 28, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Speaking on the occasion Nadda highlighted that BJP was the only party in the country to put the nation first.

"There is a party that gives priority to Nation First. Our resolve should be that the country and the party will benefit only then we will be well. Whatever the work, it should be completed on time," said Nadda.

Also Read | Guru Purnima 2022 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Other Leaders Greet People on Vyasa Purnima.

BJP's Rajasthan State President Satish Poonia also addressed the event and said that Nadda has an important contribution in strengthening BJP.

"From student politics of Bihar to being in jail during Emergency and in strengthening BJP across the country including Himachal Pradesh, JP Nadda has an important contribution and is constantly working to strengthen the organization. Nadda's visit to Rajasthan and especially the tribal region Mount Abu is incomparable, commendable and exemplary for us workers," said Poonia.

National General Secretary and State In-charge Arun Singh, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, State Organization General Secretary Chandrashekhar, Former State President Ashok Parnami, Former National Vice President Om Prakash Mathur, State Vice President and MP C.P. Joshi, MP Rajendra Gehlot, MP Kanakamal Katara etc. prominent people were present at the event.

A day ahead of the Mt Abu meeting, Nadda had in New Delhi chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries. The meeting scheduled for 6 in the evening stretched for over three hours.

As per sources, the meeting reviewed various programs that were started on the party's foundation day.

"How much progress has been made in the work of strengthening the booth, all the general secretaries have put this report in front of the national president. The program to strengthen the weak booths is to be completed by the month of July. He also instructed everyone to work with more intensity on this," said sources.

The party plans to start the next program at the weak booths which will include imposing the duty of one minister in every constituency covering more than 150 Lok Sabha seats.

As per sources, the party plans to strengthen the weaker polls and discussions on the same were held in the meeting.

The attendees of the meeting, included BL Santosh, Dushyant Gautam, Kailash Vijayvargiya, D Purundeshwari, Arun Singh and Vinod Tawde.

Meanwhile, Nadda who arrived in Udaipur on Tuesday was felicitated in Shantivan in Brahmakumaris Ashram.

The Mewar Circle Tribal Society expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a letter of gratitude to JP Nadda for nominating Draoupadi Murmu the Presidential candidate.

"The nomination of Mrs Murmu as the Presidential candidate demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to taking all societies, including tribals, together. The tribal society wholeheartedly respects this initiative of the BJP government, which is committed to connecting the backward sections of the society to the mainstream," read the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)