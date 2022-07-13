Asus has announced that it will launch the Zenfone 9 globally on July 28, 2022. The company has teased the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the launch event will take place at 9 pm Taipei time (6:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Asus' official YouTube channel. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Zenfone 8. ZenFone 8 To Be Reportedly Launched As Asus 8z in India.

A few days back, an alleged promo video of Zenfone 9 was leaked online, which revealed its key specifications. The Zenfone 9 is said to sport a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

We can’t wait to share this exciting news with you – we’ll be live on July 28 at 9.00 p.m. (UTC+8) to reveal the most grabbable Zenfone 9 ever! Save the date 👉 https://t.co/E7CuOIAvoE — ASUS (@ASUS) July 13, 2022

For photography, the device might feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The handset is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and multiple coloour options. Coming to the pricing, Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to be priced between EUR 800 and EUR 900 (approximately between Rs 63,950 and Rs 71,950).

