New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of replacing B R Ambedkar's photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chief Minister's office and cabinet minister's office.

Lashing out at BJP's Atishi questioned if they think PM Modi can replace BR Ambedkar.

"BJP has removed the picture of Babasaheb from Delhi Chief Minister office, all the minister's office at Delhi Secretariat and replaced it with the photo of PM Narendra Modi. Today I want to ask BHP if they think PM Modi is bigger than Babasaheb Ambedkar. Do they think Narendra Modi can replace Babasaheb Ambedkar?" Atishi said.

Noting Amit Shah's remark in Rajya Sabha in December of last year, Atishi questioned BJP's thoughts on Babasaheb

"This is the same party, whose Home Minister Amit Shah mocker Baba Saheb in Parliament. Today we want to question what they think of Ambedkar ji," Atishi said.

Atishi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had alleged the same on Monday as well to which Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that in a bid to hide their corruption and misdeeds, the Aam Aadmi Party was resorting to "tactics" by accusing the newly elected government of removing photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the CM's office.

"This is their tactic to hide their corruption and misdeeds behind Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh...Should the photo of the Head of Government not be put up? Should the photo of the President of the country not be put up? Should the photo of Father of the Nation Gandhi ji not be put up? Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb are respectable personalities of the country and our guide. So, this room is of the CM of Delhi and as the Head of the Government, we have given them the space. It is not my work to answer them, I am answerable to the people..." Gupta told ANI. (ANI)

