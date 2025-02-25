Mumbai, February 25: Bus drivers and conductors of Mateshwari Company, a private contractor under the BEST initiative, went on strike today over various demands. Reports indicate that some striking workers damaged buses leaving the Wadala depot. In the wet lease model, private operators are responsible for bus maintenance and driver salaries.

In January, contractual employees of a private operator working with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking staged a flash strike that disrupted bus services at one of Mumbai’s depots. Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire in Navi Mumbai Township; Passengers Onboard Escape Unhurt.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has been struggling with a severe crisis, leading to the gradual shutdown of key bus routes due to a shortage of buses. Since 2021, the number of routes has declined from 500 to around 300-350, with the fleet shrinking from 3,600 self-owned buses to 2,911, of which only about 1,000 remain under BEST's direct control. Mumbai BEST Bus Services Hit as Commuters Endure Long Waits and Overcrowding Outside Kurla Railway Station as Demand Surges (Watch Video).

The majority of buses now operate under the wet lease model, but the situation worsened when a supplier withdrew 280 buses from service in October this year. Several popular bus routes have been discontinued in recent years.

Check Affected Routes

Several important BEST bus routes have been discontinued in recent years, affecting daily commuters. These include Bus No. 1 (Bandra Reclamation to RC Church), Bus No. 180 (Malwani Depot to the international airport), Route No. 306 (Mulund to Santacruz), Route No. 166 (serving hospitals and railway stations), Route No. 70 (Tulsi Pipe Road connectivity), and Route No. 506L (Jijamata Udyan to Nerul, later reduced to Deonar before its suspension).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).