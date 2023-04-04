New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the AAP government stands in solidarity with MCD contractual teachers and that their contracts will be renewed very soon.

Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi met with the contractual teachers from MCD schools on Tuesday and addressed their concerns. They assured the teachers of streamlining the process of renewing their contracts.

"Empowering government school teachers and providing them with improved working conditions has always been the topmost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We stand in solidarity with MCD contractual teachers and are working towards resolving all their issues pertaining to contract renewal," Atishi said.

The education minister emphasized the need to provide a better working environment for teachers in government schools and said, "Before 2015, the renewal of guest teachers' contracts was a major issue in Delhi government schools, but since the AAP government came to power in Delhi, the contracts of contractual teachers are automatically renewed, without any applications."

"Now that the Aam Aadmi Party is also in power in the MCD, education will continue to be our priority in the MCD as well," Shelly Oberoi said.

She said that due to delays in the Standing Committee elections, there had been a delay in the process of the contract renewal.

"We are trying our best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible," Oberoi added.

