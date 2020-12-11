Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) BJP on Friday described the attack on the convoy of party national president J P Nadda at Diamond Harbour as a planned one and said there is complete lawless situation in West Bengal.

All BJP leaders in the convoy had been injured in the attack except Nadda as he was in a bullet-proof car, party national vice-president Mukul Roy told newspersons here.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him up to inquire about his health after the attack.

"I told him (Shah) that the situation is totally lawless in West Bengal", Roy, who was among those present during the incident, said.

"It was a planned attack on Naddaji's convoy and we all bore the brunt and sustained injuries. By the grace of God Naddaji was saved as he was travelling in a bullet-proof car," Roy told reporters at a function held to induct some district-level leaders of TMC and other parties into BJP.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was among those injured in the attack, was present during the meeting.

Senior party leader Shamik Bhattacharya in another press meet said "lawlessness situation prevails in the state and the police has become silent spectators in the face of attacks by Trinamool Congress members on BJP activists."

Echoing Roy, he said the attack on Nadda's convoy was pre-planned by the ruling TMC. He also alleged that South 24 Parganas police had lodged a "perfunctory" FIR at Usti police station after the incident.

Nadda's convoy was attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to attend a meeting on Thursday.

Stones were thrown at his convoy by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in South 24 Parganas district.

"What can I do about it? Outburst of people's anger is not my responsibility. Despite the hardships faced by people owing to the lockdown, GST or the note ban, BJP did not stand by the people," the TMC youth wing chief and MP of Diamond Harbour constituency Abhisek Banerjee had told a rally at Arambag in Hooghly district on Thursday.

