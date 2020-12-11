Sriharikota, December 11: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday said that communication satellite, CMS-01 will be launched from the centre on December 17. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C50 will launch the communication satellite. It will be launched from the Second Launch Pad of the space centre in Sriharikota. It will mark the 52nd mission of the PSLV. ISRO Launches EOS01, Earth Observation Satellite, Successfully; Intended for Agriculture, Forestry, Disaster Management Applications.

The launch of the communication satellite is tentatively scheduled at 1541 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions, informed Satish Dhawan Space Centre. CMS-01 is being launched to provide services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar & Lakshadweep Islands. PSLV-C49 Rocket, Carrying EOS-01 Satellite, Successfully Launched by ISRO From Sriharikota; All You Need to Know.

CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India. PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration. It is build with six strap motors. This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

