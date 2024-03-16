Nagpur (Maharashtra), [India], March 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has alleged that efforts are being made to spread anarchy in Punjab under the guise of farmers protest and said that 'separatist terrorism' has once again raised its head in Punjab.

RSS General Secretary Dattatraya Hosabale presented the annual report before the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha. In this report, he said that efforts have started to spread anarchy in Punjab under the guise of farmers' protest.

Dattatraya Hosabale said, "Separatist terrorism has once again raised its head in Punjab. Just two months before the Lok Sabha elections, efforts to spread anarchy started especially under the guise of farmers' protest in Punjab."

Dattatraya Hosabale also mentioned the situation in Manipur in his annual report, where he said, "The situation in Manipur has created deep wounds between two sections of the society, Meitei and Kuki."

He said that it is unfortunate that the border states are deeply divided and are going through unspeakable pain, and the psychological division of the society is dangerous.

Adding further he said that the Sangh workers in Mewat and Manipur have tried to save the situation, boost morale and strengthen the society based on contact and dialogue with the concerned group of people and efforts have been made to create an environment of cooperation and co-existence.

Referring to the incident of Sandeshkhali in the annual report, Dattatraya Hosabale said, "The incident of atrocities on hundreds of mothers and sisters in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, especially on the sisters of the Scheduled Caste and Tribe community has shaken the conscience of the entire society."

"It cannot be imagined that such incidents have been going on for years in any part of independent India. But, what is even more shocking is that instead of giving the harshest punishment to the people guilty, efforts are being made to save them. All parties should leave aside their political interests and unanimously take such strict action on the issue of women's safety and respect that no one can even think of doing such a thing in future." he said.

Hosabale said, "Some problems and crises are challenging the nation, disruptive and divisive forces are never happy with any positive work, creating unrest everywhere and taking political and other benefits is their agenda". he said.

While talking about Noah violence in the annual report, Hosabale said, "The Noah incident in Mewat region, where a section of the Muslim community violently attacked a yatra organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and helped in spreading violence, created social unrest for months. Tension remained and the matter could not be resolved," he said.

Dattatreya Hosabale also expressed his views in front of the Pratinidhi Sabha on the Lok Sabha elections.

He said, "Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the country next month. The importance of elections in a democracy cannot be underestimated. The volunteers are not only required to exercise their franchise. They have to fulfil the sacred duty of voting but also ensure 100 per cent voting."

"To achieve this, they should make plans in their area. The above challenges in the context of elections, issues related to national interest and the need of the hour should all be kept in mind," he said. (ANI)

