New Delhi, March 16: Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced

Lok Sabha elections | First phase to be held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May, fifth phase on 20th May, sixth phase on 25th May and the seventh phase on 1st June: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/rT78EiNOA8 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June; Counting of votes on 4th June pic.twitter.com/TO6cfHUp4g — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.