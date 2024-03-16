Bhopal, March 16: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Ajay Pratap Singh on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party, around two weeks before his tenure was set to end on April 2. He may contest the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate. Ajay Pratap Singh submitted his resignation letter to the BJP National President, JP Nadda on Saturday.

“I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” read his resignation letter to National President Nadda and Madhya Pradesh BJP President, VD Sharma, which he also shared on his social media account. Rahul Kaswan Quits BJP, Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits BJP

VIDEO | "There is a difference in what the BJP says and what it does," says Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh as he resigns from #BJP. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/41PvEFDDAZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

The senior leader was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018, and is among those five Rajya Sabha MPs from Madhya Pradesh, whose tenure will finish on April 2. A close aide of state BJP veterans, former Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Assembly Speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ajay Pratap Singh had started his political journey with the ABVP decades ago.

Talking to the Press in his home district Sidhi he said, “For me, politics has been a medium of service to the people, and not a source of earning. The situation in the BJP is not favourable for me now, and therefore, I have resigned from the party’s primary membership.” AP Jithender Reddy Resigns From BJP: Former MP Quits Party, Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Sources told IANS that the veteran leader was gunning for a ticket for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from Sidhi Constituency but the BJP fielded Dr. Rajesh Mishra, which could be the reason for his resignation from the party.

Singh is likely to contest the Lok Sabha from Sidhi as an independent candidate, a local BJP leader, who is close to him, told IANS, on condition of anonymity. Notably, Singh is also facing health issues as he had a kidney transplant a couple of years ago.

