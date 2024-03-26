Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Minister and Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora attacked Congress and said that Congress was in power for a long time but they did nothing for Assam.

"Congress was in power for a long time but they did nothing," AGP chief Atul Bora said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. The amount of work that is being done in Assam and north-eastern states after this has never been done before," he added.

Earlier on March 16, a crucial meeting between the spokespersons of the Assam state BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was held at AGP headquarters in Guwahati.

President of AGP and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that a meeting was held between the spokespersons of BJP and AGP to discuss on the coordination required between the alliance members BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha polls and the target is to win in all the seats in the state.

Atul Bora said, "The meeting discussed in detail the important role to be played by the party spokespersons in ensuring the victory of the NDA candidates by further increasing engagement with the people through the media. We hope to win in all the seats of the state. The majority of the people of the State have benefited from various ambitious schemes and policies introduced by the Central Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the State Government under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma."He further said that spokespersons of both parties were urged to actively engage in campaigning on behalf of NDA candidates.

"The spokespersons of both parties decided to highlight in detail the ambitious initiatives and achievements of the Central and State Governments during the election campaign. At the beginning of the meeting, we congratulated the spokespersons of both the parties and urged them to actively engage in all forms of campaigning on behalf of the NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Atul Bora said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of the polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7.

The BJP is contesting in 11 seats in Assam, while the AGP is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting in one seat (Kokrajhar). AGP and UPPL are the other partners of the NDA and part of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

During the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, while the AGP contested three and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested one.

The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each and one was secured by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania. (ANI)

