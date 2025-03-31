Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit, comprehensive preparations are underway in Pamban and Rameswaram to ensure the event's success.

Air Force officials conducted an inspection at the helipad near Mandapam Camp on Monday, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive. The test landing of a helicopter was successfully carried out as part of the security and logistical arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Railway Bridge on April 6 and pray at the Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

The bridge, built at an estimated cost of Rs 535 crore, replaces the old structure, which was damaged by corrosion.

Located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects the Indian mainland with Rameswaram Island, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

It will be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, marking a significant milestone in the country's railway infrastructure.

The old bridge, originally built for Metre Gauge trains, was strengthened for Broad Gauge traffic and reopened in 2007. In February 2019, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned the construction of a new bridge to replace the ageing structure.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X in November 2024 about "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge."

"Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!" he said.

The bridge spans over 2.5 km and was built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

"It's designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic. The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional, it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering," Vaishnaw posted on X. (ANI)

