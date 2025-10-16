Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): The city of Ayodhya is ready to immerse itself in the divine colours of Deepotsav, celebrating the homecoming of Lord Shri Ram. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Municipal Corporation has undertaken preparations to make this ninth edition of Deepotsav a truly grand and unforgettable event, according to an official release of the State government.

This year's celebration will not only bathe Ayodhya in the glow of countless lamps but will also fill the city with the fragrance of flowers and the spirit of cleanliness. On October 19, every ward of Ayodhya will shine brightly as part of the Municipal Corporation's pledge to illuminate the entire city, said the release.

Each councillor has been entrusted with the task of distributing 1,500 lamps in their respective wards. These lamps will light up homes, Guptar Ghat, and commercial establishments alike. The railings along Rampath, Bhakti Path, and other major roads will be adorned with floral garlands, giving Ayodhya the appearance of a city ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram himself.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar stated, "The Yogi government's commitment to cleanliness is clearly visible in the preparations for this year's Deepotsav. Over 1,500 sanitation workers have been deployed under the supervision of 54 officers to ensure Ayodhya Dham remains spotless. Continuous efforts are underway to spray lime, apply anti-larvae treatments, and fog the fair area to maintain hygiene and aesthetic beauty. The extensive cleanliness drive aims to provide a pleasant experience not only for residents but also for the thousands of devotees visiting from across India and abroad."

He added, "Lamp lighting ceremonies will be organised across major roads and intersections, with the cooperation of business owners, to illuminate commercial establishments. In addition to regular and outsourced staff, 1,546 personnel have been deployed to maintain round-the-clock sanitation across Ayodhya Dham. Roads such as Rampath, Dharampath, and Bhakti Path, along with major event venues like Ram Ki Paidi, Ramkatha Park, and nearby ghats, are being thoroughly washed and cleaned."

In anticipation of the large influx of devotees, 30 mobile toilets with caretakers will be installed at key locations, complementing existing public and community toilets. After the evening lamp-lighting ceremony, arrangements will be made for the removal of lamps and sand sprinkling at the ghats. Around 785 workers will carry out this operation under close supervision.

To ensure an uninterrupted water supply for drinking throughout the festivities, extensive measures have been taken. These include the repair of 983 India Mark II hand pumps, addressing pipeline leakages in the city area, operating tube wells and electronic chlorination systems at nine overhead tanks, deployment of 30 water tankers and cleaning of 56 TTSP tanks for chlorinated water distribution, installation of 15 water kiosks, 90 water coolers, and 25 smart water kiosks.

With its radiant lamps, floral grandeur, and unmatched cleanliness, Ayodhya is set to present a magnificent spectacle of devotion, culture, and celebration befitting the divine spirit of Lord Shri Ram's Deepotsav.

The Urban Development Department is giving Ayodhya a magnificent facelift ahead of the Deepotsav festival. Extensive horticulture projects are being implemented at key locations, with vibrant floral arrangements at intersections and captivating pictorial murals adorning prominent spots across the city. Roads throughout the Ayodhya Dham area are being strengthened and made pothole-free, while stone-laying and drain-covering works are ensuring improved urban infrastructure.

Public and community toilets are being painted and whitewashed to enhance the city's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. Mural paintings are being created on major roads and public spaces, while roadside weeds and grass are being cleared across the Ayodhya Dham area. Changing rooms at the ghats are also being repainted and refurbished.

To illuminate the city, strip lighting is being installed on poles and buildings across Ayodhya, including the iconic Rampath. At the same time, key intersections are being decked with special lighting and floral decorations.

In collaboration with the public, temples and monasteries across various wards will be beautifully decorated, and traditional lamps will be lit to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Distribution of lamps, wicks, and oil in each ward will encourage community participation. Citizens are also being urged to keep the city polythene-free and to make this Deepotsav a zero-waste celebration.

A record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that will not only dazzle the eyes but also fill hearts with devotion to Lord Shri Ram. The radiance of these lamps will highlight Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur on the global stage.

Deepotsav, organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stands as a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. This festival strengthens Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism. This year's celebration will undoubtedly be remembered as a golden chapter in the city's history, as the sacred land of Ayodhya glows with the light of millions of lamps and the devotion of millions of hearts. (ANI)

