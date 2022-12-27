Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a person accused of illegal cattle trade and seized Rs 55 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Taufiq, a resident of village Madarpur of Ayodhya. He has been referred to as the 'gangster' in a police press release.

According to police, a joint police team of Thana Rudauli and Thana Mawai seized Rs 55 lakh from Taufiq under the Gangster Act. He has also been charged with the killing of cattle.

As per police sources, the action was taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act in compliance with the orders of the District Magistrate. Taufiq had purchased a house worth around Rs 55 lakh, sources said. The operation was jointly supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Superintendent of Police (Rural), in-charge Inspector Rudauli, and Inspector-in-charge Mawai. (ANI)

