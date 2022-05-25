New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Ayush Ministry and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) on Wednesday signed an MoU for mutual collaboration to explore the possibility of cooperation, convergence and synergy to bring out the expertise under one platform towards evidence-based biotechnological interventions in the Ayush sector.

In a statement, the Science and Technology Ministry said the joint R&D efforts ranging from fundamental science to validation and thereafter product development will significantly help in the growth of Indian contributions to this important sector not only nationally but internationally as well.

Emphasis would be given to mechanistic studies of Ayurveda Therapeutics, it said.

The MoU would also focus on biotechnological R&D and Ayush interventions to improve the quality of life as well as life span (Vayahsthaapana Rasayana) and bring down the associated morbidity pertaining to chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, cachexia, pain management and infectious diseases like tuberculosis, the ministry said.

