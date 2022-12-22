Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled three top leaders - former ministers Tara Chand and Manohar Lal and former legislator Balwan Singh - from his Democratic Azad Party (DAP) for anti-party activities.

An order for their expulsion with immediate effect was issued by DAP general secretary R S Chib.

"They were expelled for anti-party activities. The chairman (Azad) was convinced that they were not required in party as they were involved in anti-party activities," Chib told PTI.

DAP chairman Azad has made several appointments in the party over the past two days – nearly three months after its launch in Jammu.

