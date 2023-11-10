Guwahati, November 10: The Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is set to contest 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats of Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AIUDF MLA and party's senior leader Rafiqul Islam told ANI that, his party has decided to contest three Lok Sabha seats in Assam. "Our party has decided to contest in Dhubri, Karimganj and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats. Earlier, our party won the Karimganj seat and our party Chief Badruddin Ajmal is the incumbent MP of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. This time we are focusing on the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat," Rafiqul Islam said. He further said that AIUDF was fully prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The AIUDF MLA also said that his party would fight against BJP. "We have a sizable vote bank and our supporters in many of the remaining 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state and they will not vote in favour of BJP," Rafiqul Islam said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Members Will Not Be Disappointed, Says Akhilesh Yadav on Alliance in General Elections.

Talking about the United Opposition Forum of 12 political parties of the state led by Congress, the AIUDF MLA said that the forum was formed, but it was not united. AIUDF was not invited to join opposition political parties block INDIA. Earlier, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal said that his party will give unconditional support to the INDIA bloc to form the next government at the centre. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Cannot Win More Than Seven Seats in Assam This Time, Says AIUDF Spokesperson Jeherul Islam Badshah.

The AIUDF won only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The AIUDF's vote share in the 2019 Indian general election in Assam was 7%. The party contested in Karimganj and Barpeta, both of which they had won in 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)