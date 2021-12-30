New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged the Centre to reimburse to the state a sum of Rs 15,000 crore it had spent on central security forces deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the state.

At the meeting of state finance ministers with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, Baghel also asked the Centre for payment of GST compensation and transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies.

Also Read | Xiaomi MIUI 13 Announced, Check List of Devices To Receive Stable Update.

During the pre-budget meeting, the chief minister said the state's economy has been impacted due to disruption of economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)