Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): As the Congress party faced a major setback from Hindu organisations after it announced a ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections, state party chief DK Shivakumar has promised a new Hanuman temple in the state if his party is voted to the power and is visiting the Hindu temples.

Reacting to this, Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa, while welcoming this move by DK Shivakumar said that the Congress state chief is doing so because he is a Hindu.

"I welcome DK Shivakumar's move of going to the temple because he is a Hindu. But they are doing these types of politics for the Muslim votes," Eshwarappa said while talking to ANI.

Notably, the Congress faced a massive outrage from the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing activists staging protests in several parts of the state over its announcement to ban.

The Congress in its manifesto mentioned a ban on organizations like Bajarang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) if voted to power.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that the law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on such organisations," the manifesto read.

The BJP has also slammed the Congress party for equating the PFI and Bajarang Dal in its election manifesto.

Even during his election address in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his speech with 'Jai Bajrangbali' chants.

Accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him, Modi on Wednesday said people of Karnataka do not support this "black culture" and that they should punish those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said BJP wants to make Karnataka the number one state in India and has a roadmap and a plan.

In Vijayanagara, on Tuesday, PM Modi had slammed Congress over its Karnataka election manifesto and said the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

"Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Lord Hanuman. But see the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanumanji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock up Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali," he had said.

However amid the row, Shivakumar on Thursday promised new Hanuman temples in the state if Congress is voted to power, days after the BJP accused the party of trying to "lock up Lord Hanuman" by promising a ban on Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

"We have a commitment to the development of Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples across the state if the Congress party comes to power," DK Shivakumar said.

"Our party will also prioritise the construction of new Hanuman temples in various parts of the state," the Congress leader said.

Karnataka votes on May 10 and results will be out on May 13. (ANI)

