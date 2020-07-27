Panaji, Jul 27 (PTI) The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats on Monday said Bakrid will be celebrated in the state on August 1 and asked community members to offer prayers at home and not at mosques or any "idgah" (public place for prayers during Eid).

Bakrid will be celebrated on August 1, Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats president Shaikh Bhashir Ahmed said.

"Bakrid namaz shall not be held at any masjid or idgah in Goa. We request our brothers to offer namaz in their homes along with family members. We request you not to organize any Eid Ul Adha namaz in your locality or open place as this is not permissible," he said.

He said the state government had issued guidelines for animal sacrifice during the festival which can only take place at the Goa Meat Complex, a state-run abattoir.

