Ballia (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Family members of a man shot dead allegedly by a local BJP leader last month at a meeting attended by administration and police officials over allotment of ration shops in a Ballia village sat on a fast on Sunday to demand justice.

Jai Prakash (46) was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh when a fracas broke out at the meeting on October 15, Circle officer of Bairia Rajesh Tiwari said.

The family members of the victim, including his wife, have now begun a fast, he said.

Dharamshila Devi, wife of Jai Prakash, told reporters that video footage of the incident must be examined and action initiated under provisions of the stringent National Security Act.

Tiwari said all the named accused in the case have been arrested.

