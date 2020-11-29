Hyderabad, November 29: Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub but the current municipal corporation under the TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. "Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by the State and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this," said Shah.

"I want to thank the people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to the BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but to form Mayor of Hyderabad from our party," he said. GHMC Elections 2020: Hyderabad's Next Mayor Will be From BJP, Says Amit Shah, Promises to End 'Nizam Culture, Appeasement'.

The Union Home Minister urged people to support BJP to bring about a change. "The TRS and MIM are a hurdle in making Hyderabad an IT hub of the world. The MIM has played a major role in illegal construction and encroachments. I urge the people of Hyderabad to support us. When Hyderabad was facing difficulties, where were (AIMIM chief Asaduddin) Owaisi and the Chief Minister?" said Shah.

"We will bring good governance and promise to turn Hyderabad into an IT hub. I want to put a few questions to the state government: A citizen charter was promised to be given. What happened to that? 32,000 water connections were promised but were not given," he added.

Shah will address public programmes in Telangana today and he is also scheduled to attend a roadshow in Secunderabad. Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and independents.