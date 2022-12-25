Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): As many as 90 sheep and eight vultures died on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Balrampur.

The incident happened in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge

Also Read | RIP Tunisha Sharma: Sayantani Ghosh Pens an Emotional Note in the Memory of Her Late Co-Star Tunisha, Calls Her 'Butterfly'.

After being attacked by dogs, the cattle ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train.

The vultures gathered over the cattle corpses when they too were hit by another train.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Retrenched Worker Murders Factory Owner, His Father and Uncle in Surat; Two Suspects Held.

Gaisari MLA SP Yadav visited the spot and demanded Rs 40 lakh compensation in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)