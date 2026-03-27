New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A Special Court in New Delhi on Friday acquitted former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, businessman Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, and former Coal Secretary H C Gupta in a case related to the allocation of the Bandar Coal Block in Maharashtra, holding that the prosecution failed to establish charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, or misconduct.

The matter, arising out of the first chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the coal allocation cases, was decided by Special CBI Judge Sunena Sharma at the RADC Courts, New Delhi. The Court also acquitted Devendra Darda and AMR Iron and Steel Private Limited, bringing an end to a trial that continued for over a decade.

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The CBI had registered several cases in connection with the alleged coal allocation irregularities, with the present case being one of the earliest.

Advocate Mudit Jain appeared for Vijay Darda, Devendra Darda, Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, and the company, while Advocate Yugant Sharma also represented the accused.

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According to the prosecution, AMR Iron and Steel Private Limited had allegedly furnished false information in its application and feedback form submitted to the Ministry of Coal to secure allocation of the Bandar Coal Block, purportedly in conspiracy with then Coal Secretary HC Gupta. It was further alleged that Vijay Darda had written letters to the Prime Minister's Office recommending allocation of the coal block in favour of the company.

The prosecution also alleged that entities linked to Manoj Kumar Jaiswal transferred approximately ₹24.6 crore to a company associated with Vijay Darda and Devendra Darda as an alleged quid pro quo.

However, upon evaluation of the evidence, the Court found that the allegations were not substantiated. It was observed that there was no material indicating any false or dishonest intent in the application or feedback form submitted by the company, and that all relevant information was already available to the authorities during the allocation process.

The Court further noted that no witness supported the allegations of inducement or deception. On the issue of alleged financial transactions, it held that no nexus was established between the payments, the allocation of the Bandar Coal Block, or the letters written to the Prime Minister's Office. It also found no evidence to suggest that the letters influenced the allocation decision.

In view of these findings, the Court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, resulting in the acquittal of all accused persons. The detailed judgment is awaited. (ANI)

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