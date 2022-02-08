Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has arrested a notorious criminal wanted in Bangladesh from a house he had taken on rent in North 24 Parganas district, one of its senior officers said on Monday.

Nur-Un Latif Nabi alias Maxon of Bangladesh's Chittagaon district, a "noted criminal" in the neighbouring country, identified himself as Tamal Chowdhury in Bengal and furnished fake documents for renting the house in Dunlop area, the CID officer said.

Earlier, the officer had said that he was a "wanted Bangladeshi terrorist", nabbed from Madhyamgram area.

Acting on a tip-off from a Bangladeshi agency, sleuths of state CID on Saturday conducted a raid and arrested him from a hideout in Dunlop under Baranagar Police Station limits, the officer said.

During the arrest, the sleuths seized from his possession several documents, one passport that is valid from July 15, 2021 to July 14, 2031, along with cash, he said.

"Maxon has 17 cases filed against him, including few murders and thefts," he said.

The accused had sneaked into Bengal probably in 2019 and took to selling fish in New Market area during lockdown.

"In the rented house he was living with a woman and paid Rs 7,000 as rent. We are investigating whether he had come here to evade arrest in Bangladesh or was working for any terror outfit in India. We are grilling him," the officer added.

