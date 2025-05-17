Haridwar, May 17 (PTI) During a verification drive against illegal immigrants, a Bangladeshi woman was caught here for allegedly living illegally, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Rubina Akhtar, had been living as 'Ruby Devi' in the Rodi Belwal area near Har ki Pauri for the last several years, Pramendra Singh Doval, SSP (Haridwar), said.

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

Two Aadhaar cards and PAN cards have been recovered from Akhtar. On one Aadhaar card, the address is Brahmapuri, and on the PAN card, her name is written as Ruby Devi, daughter of Shrikant, according to police.

The SSP said that Akhtar is married to a man from Uttar Pradesh with whom she has a three-year-old daughter.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India'.

Besides the woman, her husband, Santosh Dubey, and a minor son (13), from her first marriage, have been arrested, he said.

The woman and her family were arrested when, during the verification drive, police found that the language spoken by her did not seem to be local, he said.

According to SSP, Akhtar and Dubey had been working as daily wage labourers, and it was Dubey who allegedly arranged a fake Aadhaar card for her. A fake ID card has also been made for Akhtar's son.

A case has been registered against the trio under serious sections, including the Foreigners Act, which pertains to living in India without a passport or visa, Doval said.

The SSP added that they are also looking for those who made the fake Aadhaar cards.

The teenage son will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board while the 3-year-old innocent will stay with her mother in jail.

Meanwhile, 64 people, mostly from Assam, living in slums in Jamalpur Kala village under Kankhal police station limits, were detained on suspicion.

They have been taken to the police lines for verification of their documents, the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)